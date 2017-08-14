In wake of deadly Virginia white supremacist rally, protest vigils held around U.S.

Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around America on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.

The gatherings spanned from a march to President Donald Trump’s home in New York to candlelight vigils in several cities. In Seattle, police arrested three men and confiscated weapons as Trump supporters and counterprotesters converged downtown.

Some focused on showing support for the people whom white supremacists condemn. Other demonstrations were pushing for the removal of Confederate monuments, the issue that initially prompted white nationalists to gather in anger at the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. Still other gatherings aimed to denounce fascism and a presidential administration that organizers feel has let white supremacists feel empowered.

The White House scrambled to elaborate on Trump’s response to the race-fueled clashes as he came under bipartisan scolding for not clearly condemning hate groups.

White House aides were dispatched to the morning news shows, yet they struggled at times to explain the president’s position.

Vice President Mike Pence, traveling in South America, condemned “these dangerous fringe groups” and said they “have no place in American public life and in the American debate.”

Trump remained out of sight and silent, save for a few retweets. One was about two Virginia state policemen killed in a helicopter crash while monitoring the Charlottesville protests; another was about a Justice Department probe into the violence.

In the hours after a car plowed into a group of racism protesters Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying he condemns “in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Speaking from his New Jersey golf club while on a working vacation, Trump added: “It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time.”

A White House statement Sunday went further. “The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.” It added, “He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

The White House did not attach a name to the statement. Usually, a statement would be signed by the press secretary or another staffer; not putting a name to one eliminates an individual’s responsibility for its truthfulness and often undercuts its significance.

Trump’s national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said Sunday that he considered the attack to be terrorism. On Saturday, Trump had not responded to reporters’ shouted questions about terrorism.

The president’s homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, defended the president’s initial statement by suggesting that some of the counterprotesters were violent, too. When pressed during a contentious interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” he specifically condemned the racist groups.

On Saturday, Republicans had joined Democrats in criticizing the president for not specifically calling out white nationalists. Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted: “Mr. President — we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.” Added Florida Sen. Marco Rubio: “Nothing patriotic about #Nazis,the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It’s the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be.”

Some of the white nationalists at Saturday’s rally cited Trump’s victory, after a campaign of racially charged rhetoric, as validation for their beliefs.

Some of the people protesting Sunday also pointed to the president and his campaign, saying they gave license to racist hatred that built into what happened in Charlottesville.

“For those who questioned whether ‘Oh, don’t call it fascism’ . . . this should resolve those issues,” said Reiko Redmonde, an organizer of a Refuse Fascism protest planned in San Francisco. “People need to get out in the streets to protest, in a determined way.”

Carl Dix, a leader of the Refuse Fascism group, which organized demonstrations in New York, San Francisco and other cities, said Sunday: “People need to wake up, recognize that and resist it as fearlessly as it needs to be done. This can’t be allowed to fester and to grow because we’ve seen what happened in the past when that was allowed.”

In Seattle, a rally previously planned for Sunday by the conservative pro-Trump group known as Patriot Prayer drew hundreds of counterprotesters.

A barricade separated the two groups as police officers stood by dressed in black riot gear. At one intersection, police ordered crowds to disperse. Police said they used pepper spray and blast balls to disperse crowds after fireworks were thrown at officers. In a statement police say they observed some people in the counterprotest carrying ax handles and two-by fours-as they infiltrated the hundreds of peaceful demonstrators.

In New York, protesters marched from several locations in Manhattan to Trump Tower, demanding the president denounce white nationalist groups involved in the violent confrontations in Charlottesville. One sign read: “Call out evil.”

Helen Rubenstein, 62, was among hundreds of people who marched through downtown Los Angeles. She said her parents were Holocaust survivors, and she’s worried that extremist views were becoming normal under Trump’s presidency.

“I blame Donald Trump 100 percent because he emboldened all these people to incite hate, and they are now promoting violence and killing,” Rubenstein said.

Charlottesville descended into violence Saturday after neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members and other white nationalists gathered to “take America back” and oppose plans to remove a Confederate statue in the Virginia college town, and hundreds of other people came to protest the rally. The groups clashed in street brawls, with hundreds of people throwing punches, hurling water bottles and beating each other with sticks and shields.

Eventually, a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. A Virginia State Police helicopter deployed in a large-scale response to the violence then crashed into the woods outside of town. Both troopers on board died.

A crowd gathered on the street where the crash happened for a vigil Sunday evening. They sang “Amazing Grace” and prayed around piles of flowers that mark the spot where Heyer was killed.

Prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer, who attended the rally, denied all responsibility for the violence. He blamed the counterprotesters and police.