Japan’s April-June GDP jumped annualized 4% on consumption, capital expenditures
Economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference Monday as Japan's economy marked the longest growth run since 2006 in the April-June period. | KYODO

Reuters

Japan’s economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.0 percent in April-June, posting a sixth straight quarter of expansion led by private consumption and capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.

That marked the fastest pace of growth since January-March 2015.

The preliminary reading for second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a median estimate for a 2.5 percent annualized increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 1.5 percent annualized rate of expansion in the prior quarter, Cabinet Office data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 1.0 percent, against a 0.6 percent rise expected by economists.

