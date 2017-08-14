Japan’s April-June GDP jumped annualized 4% on consumption, capital expenditures

Japan’s economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.0 percent in April-June, posting a sixth straight quarter of expansion led by private consumption and capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.

That marked the fastest pace of growth since January-March 2015.

The preliminary reading for second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a median estimate for a 2.5 percent annualized increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 1.5 percent annualized rate of expansion in the prior quarter, Cabinet Office data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 1.0 percent, against a 0.6 percent rise expected by economists.