Protesters from across Europe slam Poland’s logging of UNESCO-site primeval forest
Protesters hold a sign reading 'stop logging Bialowieza forest' while taking part in a rally against the cutting of trees in the Bialowieza Forest in Stara Bialowieza, Poland, on Sunday. The European Commission asked the European Court of Justice to accelerate the case against Poland on logging in the ancient Bialowieza Forest. | AFP-JIJI

Protesters from across Europe slam Poland’s logging of UNESCO-site primeval forest

AP

WARSAW – Hundreds of people have gathered in an ancient forest in Poland to protest the widespread logging the government has ordered there.

The Bialowieza Forest, one of Europe’s last primeval woodlands and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the subject of a heated political dispute over the logging ordered by Poland’s conservative ruling Law and Justice party.

Environmentalists and the European Union oppose the logging, while the government argues it is necessary to fight a bark beetle infestation.

Environmentalists from Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe joined Polish activists on Sunday to oppose what they see as destruction of the natural site.

The government has defied a July order by the EU’s Court of Justice to immediately stop the cutting.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters hold a sign reading 'stop logging Bialowieza forest' while taking part in a rally against the cutting of trees in the Bialowieza Forest in Stara Bialowieza, Poland, on Sunday. The European Commission asked the European Court of Justice to accelerate the case against Poland on logging in the ancient Bialowieza Forest. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,