Timeline: U.S. race-related clashes preceding Charlottesville violence

The violence that broke out during a demonstration in Virginia has been building for months during a series of confrontations between white nationalists and people who oppose them.

Here are some of the clashes that have occurred across the United States this year:

July 8: Ku Klux Klan members demonstrating in support of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee are confronted by hundreds of shouting opponents in Charlottesville.

June 4: Police fire stun grenades and arrest more than a dozen people during a confrontation between supporters of President Donald Trump and so-called anti-fascist opponents in Portland, Oregon.

May 7: Supporters and opponents of the removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans converge in the same area, leading to angry confrontations that include scuffles and shouting.

April 29: Members of the Traditionalist Workers Party, the National Socialist Movement and other groups engage in shouting matches with counter-demonstrators in Pikeville, Kentucky.

April 18: Supporters and opponents of white nationalist Richard Spencer fight outside his appearance at Auburn University, resulting in three arrests.

Feb. 2: Fights break out when the founder of a far-right men’s organization appears at New York University, leading to 11 arrests.

Feb. 1: Protesters hurl smoke bombs, break windows and spark a massive bonfire, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos for safety concerns.

Jan. 20: Violent protests occur on Inauguration Day in Washington between supporters of President Donald Trump, including some white nationalists, and opponents. More than 200 people are arrested.