British Prime Minister May eyes late August Japan visit, official says

British Prime Minister Theresa May is planning to visit Japan later this month for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a Japanese government official said Saturday.

Abe and May are expected to discuss rising tensions over North Korea’s missile threats and bilateral economic relations. If realized, it would be her first trip to Japan since she took power in July last year.

During their meeting, the two leaders will likely affirm coordination in applying more pressure on North Korea in line with fresh U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed on the reclusive country following its two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

Abe and May last met in early July on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.