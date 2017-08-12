Bodies of father, son wash up on Fukuoka beach
Police officers search a beach in Koga, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Friday following a drowning accident. | KYODO

Bodies of father, son wash up on Fukuoka beach

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – The bodies of a father and his 7-year-old son were found Saturday at a beach in Fukuoka Prefecture after they were swept out to sea with another boy and their would-be rescuer a day earlier, police said.

The bodies of Katsuhiro Ono, 36, and his son, Takeru, were found after the bodies of Ryo Morio, 5, and Kazuya Terada, 49, were recovered on Friday.

Ono was planning to marry Morio’s mother and the four had come to the beach for the Bon holidays.

Swimming was prohibited in the area because of strong currents.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers search a beach in Koga, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Friday following a drowning accident. | KYODO

,