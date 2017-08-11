Suspect in disappearance of Chinese sisters served murder warrant

A fresh arrest warrant was served Friday to a Yokohama man for the alleged murder of two Chinese sisters whose bodies were found stuffed in travel bags in woods southwest of Tokyo last month, police said.

Tatsuya Iwasaki, a 39-year-old an acquaintance of the victims, was previously arrested for allegedly abandoning the bodies of Chen Baolan, 25, and her sister Chen Baozhen, 22, in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Iwasaki is suspected of strangling the women at their apartment in the city around July 6, before abandoning their bodies in travel bags in the following days.

Iwasaki, who was initially arrested July 10 on suspicion of confining the women, is not speaking with investigators about the allegations, the police said.

A security camera at the victims’ apartment captured footage of him hauling out bags on July 7 — one day after entering their unit — presumably while the elder sister was there.

The police also “found data” showing Iwasaki’s vehicle had traveled from the area of the victim’s apartment to Hadano.