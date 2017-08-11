Reporter wasn’t required to gain consent to tape Scaramucci’s profanity-laced call: The New Yorker
Then-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci walks back to the West Wing of the White House in Washington on July 25. Scaramucci claimed in a tweet on Wednesday the profanity-laced phone call that preceded his ouster from the White House was recorded by a reporter without his permission. | AP

NEW YORK – Anthony Scaramucci says his profanity-laced phone call that preceded his ouster as White House communications director was recorded without his permission.

But a representative for The New Yorker on Thursday noted that reporter Ryan Lizza wasn’t required by law to get Scaramucci’s consent to record the conversation.

Federal law permits taping telephone conversations if one party consents to the taping — in this case, Lizza. Some places require consent of both parties, but not Washington, D.C., where Lizza took the call.

Scaramucci called Lizza last month and insulted White House aides using vulgar language during the phone interview. The former Wall Street financier was fired July 31 after only 11 days on the job.

Scaramucci used #lowlife to describe Lizza on Twitter on Wednesday. Scaramucci begins a media tour Sunday.

