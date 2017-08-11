U.S. airstrikes in Somalia believed killed high-level al-Shabab chief

The U.S. military has announced two new airstrikes against al-Shabab extremists in Somalia, and Somalia’s president says the joint operation killed a high-level leader of the group.

The U.S. statement says the airstrikes were carried out Thursday near the Banadiir region in southern Somalia.

Somalia’s president in a separate statement says the al-Shabab leader had been part of a network responsible for planning and carrying out several bombings and assassinations in the capital, Mogadishu.

President Donald Trump earlier this year approved expanded military operations against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

Al-Shabab is the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

The U.S. earlier this month confirmed another airstrike killed al-Shaba’s shadow governor for Mogadishu.