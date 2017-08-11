Speculation mounts that Abe may call for general election on Oct. 22

Speculation is growing that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election on Oct. 22 in a pre-emptive move against a possible realignment of the opposition.

This speculation has been fueled by the apparent move by a Lower House lawmaker close to popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike toward forming a new full-fledged political party within the year.

“We can’t deny the possibility of an Oct. 22 general election,” independent lawmaker Masaru Wakasa said at a press conference on Monday, when he announced the launch of a political group called Nippon First no Kai (Japan First group) with a view to joining forces with the Tokyo governor.

Two by-elections, in the prefectures of Aomori and Ehime, for the Lower House are currently set for Oct. 22. A general election on that day “may be possible,” a government source said.

While the Abe Cabinet approval ratings have recently plunged due to a spate of scandals, there seems to be no opposition party at the moment that broadly appeals to voters critical of the administration.

“The consensus view has been that the next general election will be held around autumn next year, following the (ruling) Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election,” said Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner.

“But we won’t stick to that date and will remain ready for battle anytime,” he added.

A senior member of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, said it would be “no surprise” if a general election is held on Oct. 22. “Next year, the prime minister is likely to feel pressured (to call a general election),” the DP lawmaker said.

The next Lower House election has to take place before the term for the current members expires in December 2018. The LDP leadership election is slated for September 2018.

However, an early general election could result in the LDP losing 50 to 60 seats, said an executive of the LDP’s Election Strategy Headquarters. “The Abe administration would come to an end” in that case, the LDP member added.

An early election could lead to a loss of the pro-constitutional amendment camp’s current two-thirds majority in both chambers of the Diet, dealing a heavy blow to Abe’s long-cherished goal of rewriting Japan’s post-World War II Constitution, which has never been revised since it came into force in 1947.

Abe was initially expected to call a general election and a national referendum on constitutional amendments on the same day in autumn 2018, after an amendment proposal passes parliament by a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers during an ordinary session.

This plan is seen as having been derailed by the plunge in his Cabinet’s popularity.

Within the government, there is the view that Abe will decide on the date of the next Lower House election after seeing the results of the Oct. 22 by-elections.