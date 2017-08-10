Abe Cabinet support rebounds to over 36 percent in Jiji poll

Public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet rebounded 6.7 percentage points in August, to 36.6 percent, after falling below 30 percent the previous month, a Jiji Press survey revealed Thursday.

The higher approval rating is believed to be partly due to Abe’s Aug. 3 reshuffle of his Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership team, experts said.

The Cabinet’s disapproval rating fell 4.5 points to 44.1 percent, according to the latest survey, conducted over four days through Sunday. As a result, the approval rating was below the disapproval rating for the second straight month.

In the previous month’s poll, the approval rating plunged 15.2 points to 29.9 percent, slipping below 30 percent for the first time since Abe’s current administration began in December 2012.

Analysts attributed the drop to allegations that Abe and his Cabinet favored a firm run by a close friend of the prime minister in the approval process for a new veterinary school, along with various gaffes by Cabinet members.

Of those who supported the Cabinet in the August survey, 18.3 percent said there is no suitable person to replace Abe, 9.5 percent said Abe offers strong leadership and 8.3 percent said they trust him.

Among respondents disapproving of the Cabinet, 26.7 percent said they cannot trust Abe, edging down less than a point but remaining high.

Twenty-one percent said they cannot expect anything from the Abe government and 13.3 percent said they have a bad impression of the prime minister.

The August survey also showed that 75.7 percent of all respondents said they are worried about the Abe government’s efforts to restore the nation’s fiscal health, far exceeding the 14.3 percent who are not concerned about the issue.

Asked about a possible replacements for the Abe government, 47.7 percent said the LDP should stay the main ruling party. Just over 16 percent said Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), a regional party effectively headed by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, should lead the next government after entering national politics, a process that is already under way.

A total of 15.3 percent said they want existing opposition parties, such as the main opposition Democratic Party, to form the next government.

The LDP had support from 25.7 percent of respondents, up 4.6 points. Support ratings for the DP, Komeito, the Japanese Communist Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai were all below 5 percent.

The proportion of swing voters came to 62.2 percent, down 3.1 points.

The interview-based survey covered 2,000 adults across the country with 64.9 percent giving valid responses.