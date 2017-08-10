Industry ministry sends erroneous email asking residents in Hokkaido to save power

The industry ministry on Wednesday erroneously sent an email to at least 2 million mobile phone users in Hokkaido asking them to conserve electricity due to power shortages.

In reality, there was no power shortage. The ministry said it mistakenly sent a test message meant for about 60 members of the media. A correction email was sent 40 minutes later.

The ministry initially said the test message was sent to just 838,000 users. The number was revised up following additional probes by mobile phone carriers, according to the ministry.

The initial email requested residents to limit use of electric appliances as much as possible from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to prevent blackouts.

A ministry official said the email was sent using a delivery system in place for actual power-savings requests. Test messages have been sent out twice a year since 2013.

Hokkaido Electric Power Co. received a flurry of inquiries from customers about the request.

“Many people may have worried and picked up the phone,” a public relations official of the company said, adding that there are no power supply issues at the moment.

A 21-year-old woman from the city of Ebetsu said the mistaken email was getting attention on social media sites.