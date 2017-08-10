Unexploded ordnance found at Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant

An object appearing to be unexploded ordnance was found at disaster-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant by a worker, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., who reported the find to police.

The site where the Fukushima No. 1 plant is located used to be an airfield for the Japanese military during WWII.

According to Tepco and police, the object, 85 cm long and 15 cm in diameter, was found at a parking lot located about 350 meters north of the main office. Reactors 1 to 4 are located more than 1 km east of the parking lot, which is outside the radiation control area.

Tepco is instructing workers not to go near the object. It will not affect the decommissioning process, Tepco said.