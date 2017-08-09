U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan returns to Yokosuka base
The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan returns to the U.S. Yokosuka Naval Base Wednesday after a nearly three-month mission that included patrols and drills in the Sea of Japan. | KYODO

Kyodo

YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA PREF. – The U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan returned Wednesday to its home port of Yokosuka Naval Base following a nearly three-month mission that included patrols and drills in the Sea of Japan.

The Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered carrier left the port on May 16 with about 5,000 sailors aboard and, together with its San Diego-based sister ship USS Carl Vinson, took part in joint exercises with the Maritime Self-Defense Force amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s missile launches.

Capt. Jeffrey Kim, the base commander, and families of crew members welcomed the return.

