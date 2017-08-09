Car stranded in raging canyon river believed took fatal fall off cliff with two Thai students fortnight ago

Authorities in California say they’re struggling to recover two bodies from a car that crashed down a cliff two weeks ago and landed in the middle of a raging river.

The Thai Consulate in Los Angeles says it believes the bodies belong to two Thai students vacationing in California.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said they’re working with Thai authorities.

Officials say the car went off the road 75 miles (120 km) east of Fresno in the steep Sierra Nevada mountains. It crashed 500 feet (152 meters) below into the Kings River, swollen with snowmelt.

Thai officials haven’t officially identified the students but say they had been enrolled at the University of South Florida.

They say the students’ relatives have traveled to California, where they’re urging authorities to retrieve the bodies.