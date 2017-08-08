Head of U.S. forces in Okinawa sees no need to halt Osprey flights as marines weigh grounding fleet

As the U.S. Marine Corps weighed the grounding of its entire air fleet following a deadly Osprey crash off Australia, the top commander of U.S. forces in Okinawa said Tuesday that he sees no need to halt operations of the tilt-rotor aircraft in Japan.

A Japan-based MV-22 Osprey crashed Saturday during an exercise off the Australian coast, leaving three service members missing and presumed dead.

“Ospreys are flying around the world. It is the military’s policy,” Okinawa Deputy Gov. Moritake Tomikawa, speaking to reporters, quoted Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson as saying during their meeting earlier in the day at Camp Zukeran.

Tomikawa visited Nicholson to protest the continued flights of the aircraft.

“From the viewpoint of Okinawa, it is unbearable and I cannot help but get angry,” Tomikawa said. “I was not able to get any convincing answers.”

Earlier, a Defense Department official said the U.S. Marine Corps may ground its entire air fleet for a safety review following the crash.

“We are looking at our options in terms of reviewing safety across the marine corps fleet at the moment … pending an across-the-board safety review,” the official said Monday, noting that the grounding could affect all flying squads in the service.

U.S. officials are also weighing a request by Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, who told the U.S. military Monday of his “many concerns” after it flew an Osprey in Japan following the crash.

Onodera, appointed last Thursday in a Cabinet reshuffle, asked the U.S. to temporarily stop flying the aircraft in Japan following the accident.

“We still have many concerns,” Onodera said during a meeting with Maj. Gen. Charles Chiarotti, deputy commander of U.S. Forces in Japan, according to a Defense Ministry spokesman.

The flight reportedly took place in Okinawa, where a squadron of Ospreys is stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

Chiarotti told Onodera the flight was necessary for operational reasons and that its safety was confirmed, according to the Defense Ministry.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis did not say whether the marines will honor Tokyo’s request but stressed that safety is of paramount concern.

“We always take the safety of all our operations, not just with MV-22s, very seriously and we recognize that we are guests of the government of Japan,” Davis said.

“I would also say that these are forces …that are there specifically for the defense of Japan and for furthering our shared security,” he added.

The MV-22 — a hybrid helicopter-turboprop with a checkered safety record — has two engines positioned on fixed wingtips that allow it to land and take off vertically. It can travel much faster than a helicopter.

According to the U.S. official, the Osprey crashed after clipping the back of the USS Green Bay while trying to land on the amphibious transport ship.

The aircraft which crashed was in Australia as part of a joint military exercise called Talisman Saber, which has just ended in Queensland.

The U.S. Naval Safety Center has categorized the crash as “Class A,” the most serious type which causes total property damage worth $2 million or more, aircraft destruction and fatality or permanent total disability.

There have been a series of deadly incidents, mostly in the United States, involving the aircraft.

In April 2000, 19 marines were killed in an MV-22 crash in Arizona.

Marines say the problems that plagued the aircraft while it was being developed have been fixed, and it is now actually one of the safest in the fleet.

Okinawa residents have protested the deployment of Ospreys to Futenma, which is situated in the middle of a densely crowded city.

In December, a crash-landing of an Osprey just off the Okinawan coast during a training flight sparked local anger. The aircraft broke into pieces but no one was killed.