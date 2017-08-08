Kawasaki Heavy, Mitsubishi to supply train cars for Dhaka project

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corp. have won a ¥40 billion order from a Bangladesh state-owned company to supply 144 train cars and maintenance depot equipment for the country’s first rapid transit railway system.

The state-run Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Co. is now building the MRT Line-6 to help ease chronic traffic congestion in the Bangladesh capital, one of the most crowded cities in the world, the two Japanese companies said. Dhaka has a population of over 15 million

The 20-km fully elevated route will connect the northern and southern parts of Dhaka. The construction is being financed by yen loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Kawasaki will be responsible for a range of matters from design, production and supply of train cars and major depot equipment to training operation and maintenance personnel at the Bangladesh company. Mitsubishi will manage commercial administration and partially supply depot equipment.

The seven Japanese civilians killed by terrorists at a restaurant in Dhaka in July 2016 were engaged in a feasibility study regarding the mass rapid transit project when the attack occurred.