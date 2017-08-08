Typhoon Noru deluge prompts evacuation orders in Shiga, Fukui

Typhoon Noru has brought heavy rain to the Kinki and Hokuriku regions and triggered evacuation orders Tuesday in Shiga and Fukui prefectures, while eastern and northeastern Japan are bracing for heavy downpours.

The Meteorological Agency has warned areas in the storm’s path to be alert for the threat of landslides, strong winds and high waves.

The city of Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, issued an evacuation order because of flooding on the Ane River early Tuesday morning.

The city of Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, meanwhile warned some 3,100 households to evacuate because the Shono River may overflow its banks.

Typhoon Noru, the fifth storm of the season, is headed northeast along Honshu and the Sea of Japan. The east and northeast regions are expected to see heavy rain.

Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, 250 mm of rain is forecast to fall in Hokuriku, 200 mm in the greater Kanto region, 180 mm in the Tohoku region, 120 mm in the Tokai region and 100 mm in the Kinki region.