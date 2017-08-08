Maehara vows to reassess Democratic Party’s cooperation with other opposition forces

Former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara on Monday promised to review the Democratic Party’s cooperation with other opposition forces, including the Japanese Communist Party.

At a news conference, Maehara, 55, said he will carry out the review if he is elected president of the DP, the main opposition party, in the Sept. 1 poll.

Maehara said the DP needs to become a party capable of replacing the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the LDP’s coalition ally, Komeito.

“We will aim for a change of government in the next election for the House of Representatives,” he stressed.

“Cooperating or forming a coalition with a party with totally different policies and philosophy is nothing but an unprincipled union,” he said, stressing his negative view teaming up with the JCP.

Meanwhile, Maehara did not rule out the possibility of cooperating with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, saying he will work with any parties that can agree with the DP on policies and philosophy.

Maehara also said that he still hopes to work again with former DP Deputy President Goshi Hosono, who recently announced his intention to leave the party.