Evangelical backers of Trump seek meeting with pope over Vatican ‘hate’ alliance article
U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Pope Francis during a May 24 meeting at the Vatican. Some evangelical supporters of Trump are seeking a meeting with Pope Francis over a recent critical article in a Vatican-approved journal. A leader of Trump's evangelical advisory board said they were responding to the journal article published last month that accused some American Catholics of forming a political alliance of 'hate' with evangelicals who back the president. | EVAN VUCCI / POOL / VIA AP

NEW YORK – Some evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump are seeking a meeting with Pope Francis over a recent critical article in a Vatican-approved journal.

A leader of Trump’s evangelical advisory board says they are responding to the journal article published last month that accused some American Catholics of forming a political alliance of “hate” with evangelicals who back the president. The article was written by two of the pope’s close confidants in a journal that is vetted by the Vatican Secretariat of State.

Evangelical leaders say they want to address attempts to divide Catholics and evangelicals and seek common ground.

The request to the pope was made public Monday by Johnnie Moore, who is part of Trump’s evangelical advisory board and a spokesman for some of its members.

