English-fluent new Foreign Minister Kono makes international debut at ASEAN gathering

New Foreign Minister Taro Kono made his debut on the world stage with his fluent English, showing his presence during a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings in Manila lasting through Monday.

Kono, a graduate of Georgetown University in Washington, spoke English in all the multilateral gatherings he attended, a government official said, a move rarely seen by Japanese foreign ministers.

The Japanese official said it is “meaningful” for Kono, who assumed his post last Thursday, to create relations of trust with his counterparts from other counties by communicating closely with them in English.

Later Monday, Kono, believed to have personal connections with many U.S. government officials and lawmakers, held a news conference for foreign reporters at the international media center, also a rare move for Japan’s top diplomat.

“I succeeded my predecessor, Mr. Fumio Kishida. He had served as foreign minister for four years and eight months. This is my day five. Please allow me to be a little bit nervous,” Kono said at the news conference in English, drawing laughter from reporters.

Kishida is the second-longest-serving Japanese foreign minister in the postwar era.