Disaster agency urges municipalities to upgrade J-Alert receivers

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency is telling municipalities across the country to install new receivers enhanced for the J-Alert warning system by the end of March 2019, it was learned Monday.

The new receivers can relay information from the central government much faster than the existing models. The instruction comes amid repeated missile tests by North Korea and natural disasters ranging from earthquakes to typhoons.

The J-Alert system delivers emergency information from the central government to the public via municipalities. Older receivers will become unusable from fiscal 2019 starting in April 2019, agency officials said.

The new models can automatically process the information within two seconds, compared with some older models that take about 20 seconds. The information is sent via wireless systems operated by the municipalities.

The new receivers will also allow municipalities to relay more detailed information from the J-Alert system to officials involved in disaster response operations through public address systems in their offices, the officials said.

The new receivers can process six types of weather-related emergency warnings to address heavy rain, storms, storm surges, high waves, heavy snow and blizzards, whereas the older models could only process two types, the officials said.