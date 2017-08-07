Man held for allegedly kicking woman who was using smartphone before near collision

A man was arrested Monday in the western Tokyo suburb of Machida after allegedly kicking a woman who was listening to music on her smartphone just before they nearly collided on a street, the police said.

Shoichi Nagai, 55, was arrested Friday on a charge of violent behavior, which he denied, the police said.

According to the police, Nagai was riding a bicycling Thursday when he and the woman almost collided. Nagai criticized her for being distracted by the smartphone and threatened her by showing off his chest tattoo and saying, “I’m a yakuza.”

The police have not confirmed whether the woman was looking at the smartphone’s screen at the time of the accident.

“I told her it was dangerous to use a smartphone while walking, but she didn’t apologize,” Nagai told the police.