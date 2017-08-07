Toshiba angles for auditor’s ‘qualified opinion’ to duck delisting as TSE deadline for 2016 statement approaches

The auditor of Toshiba Corp. has informed the struggling electronics and appliance maker that is plans to issue either an “adverse opinion” or a “qualified opinion” about its financial statements for fiscal 2016, it was learned Monday.

Toshiba, facing delisting, plans to push for the “qualified opinion,” informed sources said.

Toshiba’s auditor is PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC. Thursday is the deadline for submitting Toshiba’s numbers for the year ended in March. Although drafts of the reports were presented to Toshiba last week, the auditor’s opinion has yet to be finalized.

If PwC Aarata presents an “adverse opinion,” Toshiba will meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s criteria for delisting. If it presents a “qualified opinion,” the company will be allowed to remain listed.

“The ‘adverse opinion’ would be serious for Toshiba, but it cannot expect the auditor to issue an ‘unqualified opinion,’ ” a financial source said. “They are looking at meeting halfway with a ‘qualified opinion.’ “

A source close to Toshiba, however, said: “No optimism is warranted on the judgment to be made by the U.S. department of PwC Aarata.”

Toshiba and PwC Aarata are stuck in a dispute over when the Japanese company recognized the massive losses at Westinghouse Electric Co., its U.S. nuclear unit, and how the losses should be treated in Toshiba’s financial statements.

While PwC Aarata’s Japanese audit department shows some understanding of Toshiba’s stance, the struggling electronics giant is continuing to discuss the issue with the auditor’s U.S. department in charge of Westinghouse.

Toshiba is expected to hold a news conference after a board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Toshiba was demoted to the TSE’s second section last Tuesday because of its excess liabilities at the end of March. Toshiba booked the massive losses from Westinghouse in December 2016.

PwC Aarata demanded that Toshiba and Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, the previous auditor, retrospectively book the losses for fiscal 2015, claiming that Toshiba’s management was likely aware of the losses at Westinghouse as of December 2015, when Westinghouse had already bought the U.S. nuclear plant builder responsible for causing them.

Toshiba and ShinNihon plan to reject PwC Aarata’s demand, claiming that the management did not have such information at the time and that Toshiba’s financial statement for fiscal 2015 was appropriate.

Toshiba will aim to obtain the “qualified opinion” to avoid delisting, by saying that the company de-linked Westinghouse from its group in March by getting the U.S. firm to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to limit the risk of additional losses, the sources said.