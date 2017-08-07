Aussie navy locates wreck of U.S. Osprey; marines still missing

The Australian Navy has recovered the submerged remains of a U.S. Marine Corps Osprey that crashed off the east coast of Australia over the weekend, the Australian defense minister said Monday.

Marise Payne said in a statement that the HMAS Melville located the Okinawa-based MV-22 shortly after commencing survey operations Sunday night. Three marines went missing in the crash.

On Monday, Defense Minister Itusnori Onodera told the U.S. military of his “many concerns” after another one of the controversial tilt-rotor transports made a flight in Japan in the wake of the crash off Queensland. Onodera had asked U.S. forces in Japan to temporarily ground MV-22 flights after the accident.

“We have still many concerns,” Onodera said in a meeting with Maj. Gen. Charles Chiarotti, deputy commander of U.S. Forces in Japan, according to a Japanese Defense Ministry spokesman.

The tilt-rotor Osprey, which takes off and lands like a helicopter but can cruise like a standard airplane, has a checkered safety record.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps called off a search and rescue operation for the missing marines on Sunday and launched recovery efforts instead, essentially confirming that the military did not expect to find them alive.

“The crew of HMAS Melville and our divers will conduct remotely operated underwater vehicle operations beginning this evening. These operations will further survey the aircraft as a prerequisite for diving operations,” she said.

The Osprey crashed off the coast of Shoalwater Bay near Rockhampton in Queensland state on Saturday. Of the 26 who were aboard, 23 were rescued.

The Osprey, which was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 on Okinawa, was in Australia as part of the Australian-U.S. military exercise Talisman Sabre, which concluded at the end of July.

Okinawa residents near U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, where the Ospreys are deployed, are concerned about the safety of the aircraft, the development of which was marred by dozens of fatalities.