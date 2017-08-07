Dollar firms slightly in Tokyo

The dollar was firmer around ¥110.80 in Tokyo trading Monday, thanks to buying after the U.S. government’s release Friday of stronger than expected job data for July.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.77-79, up from ¥110.08-08 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1809-1810, down from $1.1881-1882, and at ¥130.83-83, up from ¥130.80-80.

The dollar attracted buying in early trading, carrying over its strength from overseas trading Friday, in which the greenback briefly topped ¥111 after the employment report showed improvements in the number of nonfarm payrolls, the jobless rate and average hourly earnings.

“The dollar firmed on growing hopes for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve by the end of this year,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

After topping ¥110.80 in early trading in Tokyo, however, the dollar lost steam, pressured by position-adjustment selling, market sources said.

The U.S. currency was stuck in a narrow range around ¥110.70-80 in the late afternoon in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

Players retreated to the sidelines to wait for U.S. economic indicators to be released later this week, including the consumer price index, market sources said.