Nikkei 225 recovers 20,000 on eased worries about U.S. economy

Stocks turned up Monday on receding investor worries about the U.S. economy, helping the Nikkei 225 average retake 20,000.

The benchmark index rose 103.56 points, or 0.52 percent, to end at 20,055.89. On Friday, it lost 76.93 points to close below the 20,000 line.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 7.82 points, or 0.48 percent, higher at 1,639.27 after falling 2.37 points Friday.

The market got off to a strong start after the Dow Jones industrial average rewrote an all-time closing high for the eighth straight session Friday. The TSE maintained its strength for the rest of the day, also aided by the yen’s easing against the dollar.

Behind the continued Wall Street rally was better than expected job data for July released by the U.S. government Friday, brokers said.

The market was supported by brisk purchases of Toyota in the morning and contractors with robust earnings, notably Kajima, in the afternoon, said Tsuyoshi Horota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., said the “rosy jobs data may have encouraged buying by foreign investors” after they saw sluggish readings of other key U.S. economic indicators.

The Nikkei average could rise further if strong earnings reports are made by remaining major U.S. companies, such as Walt Disney, Hiwada noted.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,397 to 514 in the TSE’s first section, while 111 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly fell to 1.505 billion shares, from 1.515 billion Friday.

General contractors rose across the board, led by Kajima as well as Taisei.

Besides Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki and Subaru posted noticeable gains in the auto sector.

Game maker Square Enix and precision parts producer MinebeaMitsumi were upbeat thanks to their brisk business performance.

By contrast, food maker Nippon Suisan, shipping firm Nippon Yusen and tire producer Bridgestone were hit by selling.