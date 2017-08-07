Firms plan to slash auto insurance premiums in Japan in January

Major nonlife insurance firms plan to cut premiums on their voluntary auto insurance products by 2 to 3 percent on average in January, according to sources.

The companies see improved profitability in their auto insurance operations as the number of traffic accidents decreases amid improving vehicle safety technologies.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. are expected to slash their premiums by around 3 percent on average. The units of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. reduced their premiums by 1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, in January this year.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., a unit of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., plans to lower its premiums by 2.8 percent on average, its first markdown since August 2003.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., a unit of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc., is considering lowering its premiums by 2 percent on average, its first cut since a 0.2 percent reduction in October 2015.

The four insurers have some 45 million outstanding auto insurance contracts in total.