Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks during a January press conference where sanctuary cities, which don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, and Chicago violence, two issues raised by President Donald Trump, were discussed in Chicago. Emanuel on Friday said the city will sue the federal government in defense of its status as a so-called sanctuary city and against threats to withhold U.S. grant funds. Emanuel told 'Connected to Chicago' on WLS-AM the city will be in federal court Monday. | AP

Chicago to file federal suit Monday over Trump threat to withhold funds for sanctuary cities

AP

CHICAGO – Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will keep fighting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies with a federal lawsuit alleging it’s illegal for the federal government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.

Emanuel said Sunday that Chicago won’t “be blackmailed” into changing its values as a welcoming city. The lawsuit will be filed Monday.

Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a public safety grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities. City officials allege they’re unconstitutional.

Chicago received about $2.3 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles.

Chicago is being helped by two outside law firms on a pro bono basis.

Federal officials have threatened to withhold federal funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don’t comply with federal laws.

