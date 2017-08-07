Residents warned as Typhoon Noru looks set to make Shikoku landfall

Typhoon Noru is expected to make landfall in the Shikoku region or the Kii Peninsula in western Japan in the next few hours, with the weather agency urging local residents to be vigilant against torrential rain and strong winds.

After landing on Shikoku, the season’s fifth typhoon is likely to travel through the Kinki western and Hokuriku central regions before reaching the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, while gradually losing its strength, the Meteorological Agency said.

The typhoon brought heavy rain to Shikoku and the southern part of Kyushu on Sunday.

It left two people dead and nine others injured in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. In neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture, three people were injured.

Evacuation advisories were issued for parts of Shikoku and Kyushu, including the city of Asakura and the village of Toho in Fukuoka Prefecture, which were hit hard by floods caused by downpours in early July.

On Sunday, Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings Inc.’s All Nippon Airways canceled a combined 220 flights using airports in Kagoshima and Miyazaki. Rail services were also disrupted in Kyushu.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, The typhoon was moving northeast at a speed of 15 kph about 30 km east-northeast of Cape Ashizuri in Kochi Prefecture.

It had a central atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 162 kph near its center.