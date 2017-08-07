Corrosion caused 18-year-old Ohio amusement park ride to break apart: manufacturer
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike in front of the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus on Jyly 27. The Dutch manufacturer of the thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a 'catastrophic failure.' | AP

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a “catastrophic failure.”

KMG posted the memo dated Friday on its Facebook page Sunday that says company officials visited the accident site and conducted metallurgical tests.

The statement says the corrosion “dangerously reduced” the thickness on the wall of the beam holding a passenger gondola on the swinging and spinning ride. The company says the ride was 18 years old.

Tyler Jarrell died from blunt force trauma injuries after being tossed into the air when the Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26. Four people remained hospitalized last week, including one in a coma.

KMG ordered similar rides shut down worldwide after the accident.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike in front of the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus on Jyly 27. The Dutch manufacturer of the thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a 'catastrophic failure.' | AP In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Tyler Jarrell, 18, poses for a photo. Jarrell was killed in a thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair on July 26 in Columbus. | U.S. MARINE CORPS / VIA AP, FILE

