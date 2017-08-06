Gist of 72nd Hiroshima Peace Declaration

The gist of Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui’s Peace Declaration on the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing:

The “hell” seen in Hiroshima after the atomic bombing could occur again at any time as long as nuclear weapons continue to exist.

Nuclear weapons are useless for national security, and possessing them does nothing more than endanger humanity.

Hiroshima calls on policymakers to make efforts to overcome their differences, become more aware of the inhumanity of nuclear weapons and consider the perspectives of other countries.

Following the adoption by 122 United Nations members of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, all countries must now work to get closer to a world free of nuclear weapons.

In light of the Constitution, Hiroshima calls on the government to do all it can to bridge the gap between the nuclear weapon states and those that do not have such weapons to facilitate the treaty’s ratification.

Hiroshima demands more compassionate government assistance for hibakusha and others who are suffering due to the effects of radiation.