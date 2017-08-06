Top U.S. general to discuss increased security cooperation with Japan, China and South Korea

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, will visit Japan, China and South Korea in mid-August, U.S. government sources said on Friday.

In talks with Japanese and South Korean officials, the top U.S. general will discuss ways to strengthen security cooperation amid increasing regional tensions following North Korea’s second test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 27.

In China, Dunford is expected to seek increased pressure by Beijing on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.

During his trip, Dunford will have talks with Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano, chief of staff at the Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Staff; Gen. Fang Fenghui, chief of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s joint staff; and Gen. Lee Sun-jin, chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to the sources.

In his meetings with the Japanese and South Korean officials, Dunford will likely discuss steps to increase pressure on North Korea, including strengthening the deployment of U.S. forces in the region and joint exercises.

Dunford is expected to reiterate the United States’ commitment to beef up its cutting-edge Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense shield and provide extended deterrence, including the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

He and Kawano may discuss the possibility of introducing a new missile defense system in Japan. Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, who assumed the post on Thursday, expressed his intention to comprehensively improve the nation’s missile defense capabilities.

Dunford has not ruled out the possibility of a military conflict with North Korea. He recently said a war is “not unimaginable.” In addition, he discussed military response options with Lee right after North Korea’s second ICBM launch.