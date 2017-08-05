Three American troops missing after U.S. Osprey ditches off Australia

The U.S. Marine Corps said late Saturday that search-and-rescue operations were underway Saturday for three Okinawa-based service members after an MV-22 Osprey went down with 26 people aboard off Australia’s east coast.

The tilt-rotor aircraft belongs to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force and is believed to have ditched around 4 p.m.

The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement on its Twitter account that “ships, small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group were conducting the search and rescue operations.”

“We will provide more details as they become available.”

Australian Defence Minister Marisa Payne said in a statement that she had spoken with her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and confirmed that no Australian personnel were aboard the aircraft.

Payne said the incident occurred off the coast of Shoalwater Bay, in the state of Queensland.

The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation, the Marine Corps said.

Ospreys were believed to have been used in the recent Talisman Saber joint military exercises conducted by the U.S. and Australia. More than 33,000 U.S. and Australian military personnel, including the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Force, participated in the drills, which wrapped up on July 25, the U.S. military said. Members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force also took part in the drills.

Critics have blasted the Osprey, which takes off and lands like a helicopter but can fly like an airplane, as unsafe.

Last December, a U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey based at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma ditched off Okinawa’s coast, injuring five crew members. The Pentagon characterized that crash as a “mishap.”

The U.S. plans to fly Ospreys at night as part of an upcoming joint exercise with the GSDF in Hokkaido between Thursday and Aug. 28.