Rain-soaked Kyushu now faces typhoon

A month after torrential rains and landslides that killed 36 people in Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, Kyushu is now bracing for a typhoon.

Many residents still have a long way to go to rebuild their homes and lives. In some areas, restoration work has been hindered by the huge amounts of dirt and debris blocking roads and rivers.

The approach of Typhoon Noru is making things even worse in the deluge-hit areas, forcing officials and residents to scramble for another potential disaster.

The Meteorological Agency said Noru has an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and predicts maximum gusts of 198 kph in southern Kyushu and Amami-Oshima Island overnight to Sunday.

The year’s fifth typhoon may strengthen Sunday and make landfall overnight, the agency warned on Friday.

In hard-hit Asakura, which had the highest death toll from the deluge that began July 5, efforts to find five people who remain unaccounted for have continued amid a heat wave in Fukuoka Prefecture. The city still has evacuation warnings in place for more than 10,000 residents in some 4,000 households in seven districts. About 500 residents are living in shelters.

Given the continued risk of landslides since the downpours began, an official at the city’s disaster control headquarters said the warnings were likely to stay in place for now.

Public nurses are making daily rounds to check on the evacuees, many of whom are elderly. Infections, post-traumatic stress disorder and other maladies are expected to rise with prolonged evacuations.

The Fukuoka Prefectural Government has dispatched a psychiatric team to Asakura to offer mental health care. A source said there are many residents who have difficulty sleeping or are worried about how they will be able to get their lives back.

Authorities plan to build 80 temporary housing units on the playground of an elementary school or a baseball field. Of the total, 40 are to be completed on Aug. 18, and residents will start moving in from the following day.

About 70 applications for temporary housing have been filed so far, local officials said. If the figure tops 80, the authorities will consider building more units.

With Noru approaching, the land ministry mobilized 35 specialized construction machines in the Haki area along the flooded Akatani River to remove trees or reinforce houses with banks of sandbags.

A land ministry official said the work must be accelerated to blunt the impact of the typhoon.

In Hita, Oita Prefecture, officials were checking on whether its shelters had enough emergency supplies to weather the storm.

To protect temporary roads from the typhoon, workers were placing rock-filled bags along a channel leading away from a landslide-created dam.