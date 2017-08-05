Toyota to swap sedans for trucks, maybe SUVs at new Mexico plant in light of Trump threat

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it plans to build pickup trucks and possibly SUVs at a new plant in Mexico, a move that follows threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to penalize the company if it builds small cars south of the border.

Toyota initially planned to produce Corolla sedans at the plant it is building in the central state of Guanajuato but will now shift production of the small cars and a new Mazda SUV crossover to a new assembly plant planned for the United States.

Trump threatened in January to impose a hefty fee on the world’s largest automaker if it built Corollas for the U.S. market in Mexico.

Toyota de Mexico spokesman Luis Lozano said the global automaker will study producing SUVs in Guanajuato, in addition to the Tacoma truck model.

“We’re going to concentrate only on pickups at the beginning and are studying the potential for SUVs in the future,” he said. Trucks and SUVs represent some 65 percent of the North American market, Lozano said.

A move to produce SUVs in Guanajuato will mark a continuation of a “burgeoning trend” of Mexican manufacturing meeting quality standards needed to produce more expensive vehicles, said Christopher Wilson of the Woodrow Wilson International Center.

“Instead of building lower value cars that generally offer smaller margins in Mexico and keeping high-value SUV and luxury model production in the U.S., they are moving in the opposite direction,” said Wilson, deputy director of the think tank’s Mexico institute.

“The moves by Toyota seem to be designed to reduce political pressure on the company from President Trump,” he added.

Lozano told a Mexico radio station later Friday he expects the company’s level of investment in the region to remain similar despite the shift in plans.

“The investment that we calculated when we announced the decision to make a plant for Corolla was for $1 billion,” he said.

“At present, we don’t have a final figure for what this change means for our assessments. Up to now, it seems it won’t vary substantially,” Lozano said.