Myanmar’s military chief asks Abe to continue support by SDF

Myanmar’s military chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, asked Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for continued “capacity-building assistance” by the Self-Defense Forces to Myanmar’s national forces during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Abe expressed hope for Myanmar’s leadership in achieving stability and development, according to the Defense Ministry.

In response, Min Aung Hlaing stressed the importance of Japan’s support for proceeding with political reforms.

Myanmar’s constitution gives the military wide-ranging powers in the areas of home affairs as well as defense.