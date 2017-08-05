Tokyo moves to close security blind spots ahead of Olympics

With the 2020 Olympics on the horizon, Tokyo has begun work to close security blind spots involving high-rise condominiums on the city’s waterfront, where many of the games’ events will be held.

There are a number of condo buildings with 50 or more stories overlooking Tokyo Bay. Equipped with auto-lock systems and surveillance cameras, the buildings are fortified against trespassing. But the same systems could obstruct law enforcement officers who could need access in emergencies.

“There’s a risk that criminals could obtain access to the buildings,” said Tetsuya Katsuta, deputy head of Tsukishima Police Station. “By taking advantage of the security systems, they could set up a hideout inside.”

The police station covers a section of the bay area in Chuo Ward where an athletes’ village will be built for the Olympics.

Twenty-five luxury condo buildings stand close together in the district. Each is over 100 meters tall and equipped to protect residents. Multiple auto-lock doors are required to access apartments, and some elevators can only access certain floors, according to officers at the police station.

Fearing that terrorists could take advantage of the security situation, the local police took a new step in April allowing patrols in one of the buildings through an agreement with a residents’ association.

At Kachidoki The Tower, officers can unlock doors and elevators as they patrol the 53-story building, which has 1,400 households. On one afternoon in early July, it organized a traffic safety promotion event at the building. Officers, including one suited up as the department’s mascot, greeted residents at the entrance and handed out safety promotion kits.

“I was surprised when I spotted police officers in the building for the first time,” said a 41-year-old resident who was returning home with her elementary school child. “But now I feel safe as they patrol carefully.”

Eiichiro Yamauchi, 73, who heads the residents’ association, said criminals would be “scared away” if they saw police patrolling.

Mitsui Fudosan Residential Service Co., which manages the building, is cooperating with the police in the stepped up security.

“It’s a model case of managing condominium buildings, and it helps us to improve our efforts to provide residents secure and safe living,” an official of the management company said.

But the Kachidoki condo is just one of many buildings with the same situation.

“We need to let as many people as possible know about this arrangement and take similar steps at other buildings as well,” a senior officer at the Tsukishima police station said.

Yoshiaki Sato, head of the station, said it will seek further cooperation with residents and businesses in an effort “to make the luxurious condo town even more excellent.”