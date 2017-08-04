Japan’s saury catches may sink to record low from August to December

Japan’s saury catches are expected to hit a record low from this month to December as the population of the fish shrinks, the Fisheries Agency said Friday.

The distribution of saury is expected to be reduced further this year after a third consecutive year of poor catches, which means prices for fresh saury are likely to rise, pundits said.

The agency confirmed a decline in saury resources in a survey of coastal areas and the high seas from June to July. Based on the results, the agency expects catches in the first half of the saury fishing season through early October to rise from the previous year and decline in the second half.

In 2016, saury catches totaled some 114,000 tons, the lowest since 1977, when the agency started collecting records, as populations shrank, temperatures rose off Hokkaido and typhoons depressed fishing in the reporting year.

In 2015, the figure stood at some 116,000 tons, half of the previous year’s level of some 227,000 tons.

Some observers say the poor catches reflected overfishing by Taiwanese and Chinese fishers on high seas.

“It is advisable to strengthen saury resource management internationally,” an agency official said.

On saury resources management, the Japanese government proposed setting annual catch limits by country and region, in an annual meeting of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission held in Sapporo last month.

But no agreement was reached at the meeting due to opposition from China, South Korea and Russia.

The commission plans to discuss the matter again at an annual meeting next year, but many pundits predict that it will be difficult to reach an agreement, citing large gaps between supporters and opponents.