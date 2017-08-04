Dollar just above ¥110 in Tokyo, dampened by weak U.S. data

The dollar fell to levels just above ¥110 in Tokyo trading Friday, weighed down by weak U.S. nonmanufacturing data released overnight, while its downside was limited ahead of the release later in the day of key U.S. jobs data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.08-08, down from ¥110.63-64 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1881-1882, up from $1.1841-1841, and at ¥130.80-80, down from ¥131.01-01.

The greenback dived to around ¥109.80 at one point in the morning, after the U.S. Institute for Supply Management said overnight that its nonmanufacturing business index dropped to 53.9 in July from 57.4 in June.

The U.S. currency was also pressured by media reports that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury to investigate Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, traders said.

The dollar later bounced back above ¥110, supported by Japanese importers’ regular purchases, and hovered just above the threshold for the rest of the day as a wait-and-see mood prevailed before the U.S. Labor Department releases a July employment report later on Friday.

“The dollar could come under heavy selling if the report shows a slow increase in the average hourly wage, which could make it difficult for the Federal Reserve to raise its policy interest rate further,” an analyst at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.