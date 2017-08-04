Opposition slams Cabinet reshuffle as ploy to brush off scandals

Opposition lawmakers criticized Thursday’s Cabinet reshuffle, saying it was an attempt by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to distract the public from the alleged cronyism scandals dogging the conservative leader.

The reshuffle followed claims that Abe influenced the approval process for a new veterinary school to be run by his friend’s educational organization in a special economic zone.

“Even if the ministers are changed, we will keep pursuing the allegations,” said Renho, outgoing leader of the Democratic Party.

Renho urged former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, who quit her post last week, to address the Diet regarding suspicions she let officials conceal the existence of data from the Ground Self-Defense Force’s daily activity logs during its U.N. mission in war-torn South Sudan.

The logs stirred controversy as they described some especially tense and deadly situations the GSDF troops found themselves during the mission — especially last July. Due to constitutional restrictions, the SDF cannot engage in conflict zones overseas unless a cease-fire is in effect.

“The new defense minister will not be able to explain” the allegations regarding his predecessor, Renho said.

Before the reshuffle, Abe also faced scrutiny over his links to an ultra-nationalist school operator who received a heavy discount on state land.

Ichiro Ozawa, co-leader of the Liberal Party, said, “It’s meaningless to replace ministers when it is the leader that is corrupt. The prime minister is the one who needs to be replaced.”

Akira Koike, head of the Japanese Communist Party’s secretariat, said, “A rise in support ratings is impossible without changing the prime minister.”

Social Democratic Party Secretary General Seiji Mataichi said, “The prime minister should take responsibility for appointing ministers who lacked competence.”

Earlier in the year, Toshinao Nakagawa quit as parliamentary vice minister of economy, trade and industry amid media reports of an extramarital affair, and disaster reconstruction minister Masahiro Imamura resigned after gaffes.

Meanwhile, family members of Japanese abducted by North Korea complained about the new Cabinet setup, in which the health minister, Katsunobu Kato, is expected to double as minister in charge of the abduction issue.

“I wonder if it will be possible for someone to focus on the abduction issue,” said Kenichi Ichikawa, 72, whose brother, Shuichi, went missing in 1978 in Kagoshima when he was 23.

“No progress has been made” on the issue, Ichikawa added. “I want (my brother) to be rescued as soon as possible.”

“I don’t see why the abduction issue is unresolved,” said Kayoko Arimoto, the 91-year-old mother of Keiko, who disappeared in Europe in 1983 when she was 23.

“I think it will be difficult for Japan alone to resolve” the issue, Arimoto said.

“I’m pinning my hopes on U.S. President Donald Trump,” she added.