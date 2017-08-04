Japan’s June real wages dip for first time in three months

Japan’s June real wages decreased 0.8 percent from a year before in the first fall in three months, labor ministry data showed Friday.

Nominal wages including bonuses fell 0.4 percent to ¥429,686 ($3,880), the first drop in 13 months, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Both inflation-adjusted wages and nominal wages posted the largest decline in two years, due mainly to a 1.5 percent decrease in bonuses and other special payments.

But average base pay and other scheduled wages increased 0.4 percent from a year earlier to ¥242,582, up for the third consecutive month.

“A drop in nominal wages is likely temporary as base pay continues its uptrend,” a labor ministry official said.

Unscheduled wages including overtime pay declined 0.2 percent to ¥10,901 after 0.7 percent growth in the previous month.