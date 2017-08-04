Ford working with police forces to fix carbon monoxide issue involving Explorer SUVs
Austin police Ford utility vehicles are parked on East Eighth Street outside police headquarters in Austin, Texas, July 11. The Austin Police Department on July 28 pulled nearly 400 Ford Explorer SUVs from its patrol fleet over worries about exhaust fumes inside the vehicles. The move comes as U.S. auto safety regulators investigate complaints of exhaust fume problems in more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. | JAY JANNER / AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN / VIA AP

AP

MONTPELIER, VERMONT – A growing number of police departments across the country are taking action over concerns that carbon monoxide fumes from Ford Explorer patrol vehicles are seeping inside the SUVs, potentially sickening officers.

Vermont State Police and several other departments in the Northeast are inspecting their fleets or have installed carbon monoxide monitors in the vehicles. At least two departments in Texas have gone further, pulling their entire fleets Ford Explorers off the road.

The actions come as police in Auburn, Massachusetts, confirmed an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser and crashed had tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.

A spokeswoman for Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it sent engineers to Auburn to inspect the vehicles and will go “to any department that asks for assistance.”

