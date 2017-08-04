Noda vows to run for LDP presidency in next year’s poll

Senior Liberal Democratic Party member Seiko Noda expressed her readiness on Thursday to run in the party’s leadership election in September next year to challenge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to reporters, Noda said she will “certainly run” in the election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the election, Abe is expected to seek another term as LDP leader to stay in power.

“In the election, my aim won’t be to defeat the prime minister” but to “showcase the LDP’s open democracy to the public,” Noda said.

Abe won the last party presidential race by default in 2015, when Noda failed to secure endorsement from at least 20 lawmakers of the party, a condition for running for the LDP presidency.

Noda was named minister of internal affairs and communications in Thursday’s Cabinet reshuffle.

Abe brought in Noda, who is distancing herself from the administration, to his Cabinet in an apparent bid to fend off criticism that the prime minister treats those close to him with favoritism.