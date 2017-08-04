New Foreign Minister Kono sees no need to renegotiate ‘comfort women’ deal with Seoul

New Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Thursday ruled out the possibility of renegotiating a deal struck with South Korea on the issue of “comfort women” who were forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels, despite a request from Seoul.

It is “desirable” for the 2015 agreement between Japan and South Korea to be “steadily implemented,” Kono said at his first press conference as foreign minister.

Kono’s father, Yohei, a former foreign minister and speaker of the House of Representatives, is known for issuing as chief Cabinet secretary in 1993 a landmark apology to the women. The issue has been the source of a long-standing diplomatic row between the two Asian countries.

Asked about the historical significance of the “Kono statement” that first acknowledges the forceful recruitment of girls and women and the involvement of the Japanese military, the new foreign minister did not clarify his thinking.

Kono’s remarks came as the administration of President Moon Jae-in, launched in May, has expressed its eagerness to renegotiate the deal signed in December 2015 under which Tokyo and Seoul agreed that the comfort women issue was “resolved finally and irreversibly.”

Some South Korean media have reported that Kono, seen as pro-South Korea, could be inclined to review the agreement.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a news conference earlier in the day that Kono’s recognition of the history is “completely in line with” that of the government.

Kono is expected to hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations forum in Manila early this month, bilateral sources said.

At the envisioned meeting, Kang, who assumed her post in June, may urge Japan to review the comfort women deal, the sources said.

With the security environment surrounding Japan becoming more severe due to North Korea’s nuclear arms and missile programs, Kono pledged to make efforts to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Kono also promised to deepen relations and establish a firm network with counties in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, South Korea, Russia, Mongolia, Australia, India and the ASEAN nations.

As for the current U.S.-Japan nuclear cooperation agreement concerning civil uses of atomic energy that will expire next year, Kono, known as an anti-nuclear power advocate, suggested he will review it.

“We have to consider various things, including how we will handle the agreement,” Kono said.

Abe, who is aggressively pursuing reliance on nuclear power, said earlier in the day he is “totally confident” that Kono will follow the government’s nuclear policy.

Kono, 54, was born into a family of politicians, and assumed his first Cabinet post in 2015 as minister in charge of administrative reform under Abe. He concurrently served in other posts, including disaster management minister, and was also chairman of the National Public Safety Commission.

When he joined the Cabinet then, he temporarily shut down his website, where he criticized Abe’s administration for pushing the restart of nuclear power plants following the 2011 Fukushima reactor meltdowns. The opposition camp called him out for contradicting his anti-nuclear stance.