Fire breaks out close to famed Tsukiji fish market; no injuries reported

A fire which broke out near the famed Tsukiji fish market in central Tokyo on Thursday burned around 600 sq. meters, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, firefighters said.

Five shops were affected by the blaze.

The Tokyo Fire Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. about the fire that originated in a three-story building in an area adjacent to the market.

Dozens of fire engines were mobilized to extinguish the blaze. One firefighter complained of ill-health, probably due to heat exhaustion.

The Tsukiji wholesale market, a popular tourist attraction, was established in 1935. Its planned relocation to the nearby Toyosu area has been delayed by pollution concerns at the new site.

The area outside of the fish market houses some 400 stores including sushi restaurants and marine product shops.