Tokyo stocks fall back on profit-taking after robust earnings reports

Stocks turned slightly lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, pushed down by profit-taking after recent market gains attributed to brisk corporate earnings reports.

The Nikkei 225 fell 50.78 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 20,029.26. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 94.25 points.

The TOPIX index of all first-section issues finished down 0.56 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,633.82, after climbing 5.88 points the previous day.

Stocks stayed in negative territory from the outset of Thursday’s trading, coming under pressure from selling to lock in profits, brokers said.

In addition, the topside of the market was limited by falls in export-oriented issues due to worries that the yen may rise further against the dollar, brokers said.

The mixed overnight performances of major U.S. equity indexes did not provide fresh trading incentives for investors, leaving the Tokyo market in a wait-and-see mood.

“A slight decline of the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index and a fall in Nikkei futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dragged down the Tokyo market,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

The overall sluggishness of the Tokyo market was led by the weakness of semiconductor-related issues, as well as electronics and bank stocks, Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., said.

The drop of these stocks “can be attributed to the overnight falls of their U.S. peers,” Shimizu said.

Suzuki noted that investors’ buying interest was tempered as they were waiting for the release of the U.S. government’s jobs data for July on Friday.

“In the data, hourly wages would be closely watched,” Suzuki said.

But he indicated that it will be difficult to tell what kind of results will be good for Japanese stocks. The wage figure should not be too strong or too weak, he said, explaining that a strong reading may cause a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates and push down the Nasdaq, while a weak result may trigger a fall in U.S. interest rates and an appreciation of the yen against the dollar.

Analysts agreed that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet reshuffle on Thursday had little impact on the market for the time being.

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 986 to 896 in the TSE’s first section, while 139 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1,680 million shares from Wednesday’s 1,718 million shares.

Automaker Subaru, Casio Computer, industrial machinery maker Hitachi Zosen, bearing maker NTN and Chugoku Bank were downbeat after they announced dismal or weaker-than-expected earnings reports.

By contrast, trading house Sumitomo, Furukawa Electric, airline ANA, and watchmaker Seiko were buoyant on the back of their robust corporate results and estimates.