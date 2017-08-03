Summer bonuses fall for first time in five years

Summer bonuses at major Japanese companies fell for the first time in five years this year, according to a final tally by the Japanese Business Federation (Keidanren).

The average bonus fell 2.98 percent from a year earlier to ¥878,172, the first drop since 2012, after the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, according to the tally, released Wednesday.

Still, the bonus figure marked the sixth-highest level since the business lobby began the survey in 1959.

The decline was apparently caused by a drop in earnings at many major companies, mainly manufacturers.

In addition, many labor unions lowered their bonus demands to focus on winning pay-scale increases.

The average bonus shrank 4.89 percent to ¥890,556 at manufacturers but rose 5.92 percent to ¥839,091 at nonmanufacturers.

By industry, construction firms won the highest average bonus of ¥1,222,410, followed by food makers at ¥1,018,274 and automakers at ¥995,492.

The tally covered 150 of the 251 companies surveyed. Each has at least 500 workers and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section.

Meanwhile, the National Personnel Authority is expected to recommend that civil servants receive bonuses equivalent to 4.35 to 4.4 months’ salary in fiscal 2017, up 0.05 to 0.1 month from the previous year, informed sources said.

It is also considering calling for a hike of between ¥600 but below ¥700 to monthly salaries for the year, the sources said.

The authority will thus recommend hikes in both bonuses and monthly pay for the fourth consecutive year. It is expected to make its fiscal 2017 pay recommendations to the Cabinet and Diet on or around Tuesday, the sources said.

The NPA proposes pay levels for public servants based on its survey on private-sector pay.

Its fiscal 2017 bonus recommendations will be based on a survey covering the 2016 winter and 2017 summer bonuses in the private sector. It is expected to show that bonus levels at private firms are slightly higher than those for government employees, the sources said.

In fiscal 2016, civil servant received bonuses equivalent to 4.3 months’ salary.