Amid Trump travel ban, California lawmaker urges U.S. to take lesson from WWII Japanese internment

A California assemblyman is calling on the United States to take a lesson from the country’s internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, amid growing turmoil caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban on a handful of Muslim-majority nations.

“Education (on the wartime internment of Japanese-Americans) is desperately needed,” said Al Muratsuchi, a 52-year-old assemblyman who is backing a bill to fund education on the internment’s history.

Americans “should be taught that lesson not to repeat the same mistakes that happened to Japanese-Americans during World War II,” Muratsuchi, a third-generation Japanese-American, said in a recent interview.

Muratsuchi’s grandfather emigrated to the U.S. from Gifu Prefecture in 1907.

Born in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, where his father worked for the U.S. military, Muratsuchi lived in military facilities until he left high school. Okinawa is home to the bulk of U.S. military bases in Japan.

Although his grandparents and parents were not interned during the war, Muratsuchi said he has been active in the Japanese-American community since his involvement with activities to provide compensation to former internees when he was a student at the University of California, Berkeley.

His experience at college inspired him to get involved in politics, he said.

“Many of the niseis … had never told their children about their experience” in internment camps because they were too ashamed, Muratsuchi said.

Around the time he was at college, a grass-roots political movement within the Japanese-American community began across the U.S., inspired by the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

This movement led to a formal apology by the U.S. government in 1988 and compensation for former internees.

With this year marking the 75th anniversary of the start of the wartime internment, Muratsuchi has submitted a bill to the state assembly calling for $3 million in three years of funding for education about the internment.

The bill will focus not only on wartime internment but also similar human-rights violations, apparently taking note of Trump’s travel ban.

Treating an entire community based on its race, national origin or religion as a national security threat is “not only immoral … it is unconstitutional,” Muratsuchi said.