Air France jet passed area where North Korean ICBM flew minutes later: report

The intercontinental ballistic missile tested Friday by North Korea fell into the Sea of Japan less than 10 minutes after an Air France jet passed over the area, ABC News reported Tuesday, citing a U.S. official.

After departing Tokyo, Flight 293 was traveling west of Hokkaido with 323 people aboard late Friday, according to the report.

Air France told ABC News in a statement that the missile test did not interfere with its flight paths and that the flight was operated without incident.

The missile is believed to have fallen into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

After North Korea’s first ICBM launch on July 4, a Pentagon spokesman said it “flew through busy airspace used by commercial airliners,” according to the report.